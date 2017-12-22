Reports: Fisher to depart Western Illinois

(STATS) – Multiple reports say Western Illinois coach Charlie Fisher is resigning after two seasons to join Herm Edwards’ new staff at Arizona State as wide receivers coach.

Neither school has announced a hiring.

Fisher has a 14-9 record in two seasons at Western Illinois, including 8-4 with an at-large FCS playoff bid this year. He was a finalist for the 2017 STATS Eddie Robinson Award, which honors the coach of the year in the subdivision.

Edwards became Arizona State’s coach on Dec. 4. He’s since promoted Rob Likens, the wide receivers coach, to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.