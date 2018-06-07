Report: Younger Flacco to transfer to Towson

(STATS) – Another quarterback named Flacco is headed to the Baltimore area.

Tom Flacco, the younger brother of Joe Flacco of the Baltimore Ravens, will leave Rutgers and join Towson as a graduate transfer, NJ Advance Media reported.

Flacco, a walk-on who never played a snap at Rutgers after transferring from Western Michigan, graduated in May and has two years of eligibility remaining. He was part of the Scarlet Knights‘ scout team in practice last season.

Towson finished 5-6 last season, including 3-5 in CAA Football.