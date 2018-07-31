Report: James Madison, Louisville to meet in 2022

(STATS) – James Madison will travel to Louisville for a first-ever matchup in 2022.

The Daily News-Record of Harrisonburg, Virginia, reported Monday the game will be played at Cardinal Stadium on Nov. 5, 2022. The Dukes, the three-time defending CAA Football champions, will receive a $600,000 guarantee – their highest ever – from Louisville.

“They’re in the ACC, which is one of the best conferences in the country,” said Kevin White, JMU’s associate athletic director for sports programs. “They’ve had a Heisman Trophy winner (Lamar Jackson), and I think anytime you have an opportunity to play that caliber of football, it only helps your program.”