Regan throws 4 TDs, Northern Colorado beats Cal Poly 42-0 (Nov 18, 2017)

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) Conor Regan threw for 302 yards and four touchdowns as Northern Colorado raced past Cal Poly 42-0 to close out the season for both teams on Saturday afternoon.

The Bears (3-7, 2-6 Big Sky Conference) had dropped six straight before rolling over Cal Poly.

Northern Colorado got rolling in the second period when Collin Root booted a 33-yard field goal. He kicked a 31-yarder on the next series as the Bears scored on four straight drives to take a 21-0 lead into the break. They added 21 more points in the third and cruised to the win.

Alex Wesley grabbed three passes for 87 yards to put him over 1,000 yards receiving on the season. Frank Stephens had three catches for 81 yards and two scores and Brandon Cartagena rushed for 153 yards.

Jared Mohamed rushed for 100 yards to lead the Mustangs (1-10, 1-7) whose only victory was over winless Portland State.