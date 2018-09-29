Rawlings with 4 TDs, Yale rolls over Maine 35-14

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Kurt Rawlings threw for three touchdowns and ran for another score and Yale beat Maine 35-14 on Saturday.

Rawlings was 22 of 34 for 306 yards passing the Bulldogs (2-1). Reed Klubnik pulled in all three TD passes and JP Shohfi had 124 yards receiving on 10 receptions.

Rawlings capped the game’s first drive with a keeper from a yard out to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead and threw a 7-yard touchdown to Klubnik early in the second quarter and Yale led 14-0 at halftime.

Trenton Charles ran for a 15-yard touchdown late in the third to make it 21-0. Maine’s Isaiah Robinson threw a 50-yard scoring pass to cut it to 21-7 with 3:52 left in the quarter but Rawlings replied on the next drive with a 24-yard scoring throw to Klubnik, extending the Bulldogs’ lead to 28-7.

Robinson had 179 yards and two touchdowns passing for the Black Bears (2-2).