Quartet named FCS national players of the week

(STATS) – There’s nothing like capping the regular season with a dominant performance.

It inspires many over the offseason, from coaches to teammates.

After clutch performances this past weekend, Kennesaw State’s Chandler Burks, whose team is postseason-bound, Northwestern State’s Peyton Guidry, Austin Peay’s Devin Stuart and Bucknell’s Simeon Page were honored Monday as the STATS FCS National Players of the Week for Week 12 games ending Nov. 18.

NATIONAL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK=

Chandler Burks, Kennesaw State, QB, R-Jr., 5-10, 187, Douglasville, Georgia

The option quarterback was like an orchestra conductor while directing Kennesaw State to its first Big South championship and FCS playoff bid in a 52-21 win over Monmouth. In the matchup of 9-1 teams, Burks rushed for 131 yards and four touchdowns, which tied the conference record, and passed for 114 yards and a TD.

Honorable Mention: Larry Brihm Jr., QB, Bethune-Cookman; Jeremiah Briscoe, QB, Sam Houston State; Chase Edmonds, RB, Fordham; Darius Floyd, WR/KR, Prairie View A&M; Ryan Fulse, RB, Wagner; Jared Gerbino, QB, Dartmouth; Bryant Horn, QB, Jacksonville State; Brad Mayes, QB, Lehigh; Kelvin McKnight, WR, Samford; Nic Sblendorio, WR, Eastern Washington

NATIONAL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK=

Peyton Guidry, Northwestern State, LB, Sr., 6-0, 235, Cut Off, Louisiana

Guidry made for a memorable Senior Day with a career-high 18 tackles, including three for losses, and an interception as Northwestern State beat Stephen F. Austin 38-21 in the “Battle for Chief Caddo.” His interception set up the Demons’ first touchdown. He also had stops during two goal-line stands, including one a SFA fourth down.

Honorable Mention: Mac Bignell, LB, Montana State; David Jones, CB, Cornell; Foyesade Oluokun, LB, Yale; Jeff Steeb, LB, Villanova; Brett Taylor, LB, Western Illinois; Daniel Tolbert, FS, San Diego

NATIONAL SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK=

Devin Stuart, Austin Peay, P, R-So., 5-10, 160, Kingsport, Tennessee

Difficult weather conditions didn’t set back Stuart in Austin Peay’s 28-13 win over Eastern Illinois, which gave the Governors a seventh Ohio Valley Conference win for the first time. He connected on a season-long 58-yard punt and pinned two other punts inside the EIU 2-yard line. He also converted a fake punt attempt by running for 21 yards for a first down on a 4th-and-15 in the first quarter.

Honorable Mention: D’Angelo Amos, ST, James Madison; Jack Flatau, P, San Diego; Alex Kjellsten, P, McNeese; Austin Longi, PR, Fordham; Eric Silvester, P, Wagner; Tyler Tekac, PK, Charleston Southern

NATIONAL FRESHMAN PLAYER OF THE WEEK=

Simeon Page, Bucknell, LB/DE, Fr., Riverton, Utah

Page spent a lot of time in the Fordham backfield during Bucknell’s 20-9 loss. He posted a Patriot League season-high six tackles for loss (33 yards) and tied the Bison school record with four sacks (27 yards). He finished with eight total tackles and added one forced fumble and one pass breakup.

Honorable Mention: Bryson Armstrong, DE, Kennesaw State; Marcus Cooper, RB Southeastern Louisiana; Neiko Hollins QB, Prairie View A&M; Torrance Marable, RB, Presbyterian