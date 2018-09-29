QB Jones back for No. 22 Duke after breaking collar bone

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones will start for No. 22 Duke against Virginia Tech, three weeks after breaking his collar bone.

Team officials on Saturday announced that Jones will start later that night for the Blue Devils (4-0) in their Atlantic Coast Conference opener against the Hokies (2-1, 1-0).

The right-handed Jones broke his left clavicle in the second half of a victory at Northwestern on Sept. 8. Quentin Harris led Duke to victories at Baylor and against North Carolina Central.

Before Jones recovered, the Virginia Tech-Duke game shaped up as a battle of backup QBs after Hokies starter Josh Jackson broke his fibula in a loss at Old Dominion. Kansas transfer Ryan Willis is expected to start for the Hokies.