QB Herbert and No. 23 Oregon face lower-tier Portland State

Portland State (0-1) at No. 23 Oregon (1-0), 2 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network).

Line: No line.

Series record: Oregon leads 4-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Ducks blanked the Vikings 69-0 the last time these two teams met in 2010. Oregon is opening with three nonconference foes at home before the Pac-12 opener against Stanford in Eugene. Following a 58-24 victory over Bowling Green in the opener, the Ducks moved up a spot in the AP Top 25. Portland State fell 72-19 to Nevada in its opener. The Vikings open the season with two FBS-level teams.

KEY MATCHUP

Oregon’s offense against Portland State’s defense. The Ducks had 504 yards in total offense against Bowling Green, with QB Justin Herbert throwing for 281 yards and running for another 41. In addition to giving up 72 points, the Vikings allowed Nevada 636 yards of total offense in their opener.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Portland State: TE Charlie Taumoepeau. The junior scored on a pair of catches, one for 48 yards and the other for 75. He finished with 130 yards, just his second career game with 100-plus receiving yards.

Oregon: Herbert. The junior has been mentioned as a preseason Heisman contender and he started his campaign with six total touchdowns in the opener, five via pass and one on the run. His average of 28.1 yards per completion leads the nation. His five touchdown passes were a record for an Oregon opener.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Ducks average 42.3 points per game when Herbert starts. … Oregon is 78-0 when scoring 50 points or more in a game. … Portland State is 4-37 against FBS-level teams, with two of those wins coming in 2015 against Washington State and North Texas. … The Vikings are young with more than half of its roster sophomores or younger. … Oregon has won 21 straight nonconference games at Autzen Stadium. … Oregon DL Jalen Jelks had nine tackles in the opener. … Portland State sophomore QB Davis Alexander threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns in the opener, his fourth career start. Alexander also started the final three games of last season.