Power in North, chaos in South as Pac-12 reaches midseason

At the midway point of the college football season, the Pac-12 has already been eliminated from the College Football Playoff debate.

Washington has two losses. So does Stanford. Oregon is the highest-ranked team at No. 12 in the AP Top 25, but has a terrible resume for playoff consideration. And the South is absent from the rankings.

The North is where the power lies, with four teams — Oregon, Stanford, Washington State, Washington — all having a manageable path to winning the division title and a spot in the conference championship game.

The South is … well, the South.

Here’s a look at how Associated Press writers covering the Pac-12 view the best of the conference at the midpoint of the season: