Police report: EWU QB was intoxicated and cursed at officers

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) Police say Eastern Washington quarterback Gage Gubrud was intoxicated and cursed at Cheney Police Department officers at a crime scene last weekend.

The Spokesman-Review says Gubrud and linebacker Kurt Calhoun were arrested and briefly jailed for obstruction following the incident. Both were suspended for this Saturday’s game at North Dakota as a result.

According to the report, Gubrud and Calhoun tried to interfere with the arrest of a friend who was accused of damaging some downtown property.

One of the top passers in the country, Gubrud has thrown for 2,897 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was a Walter Payton Award finalist last year as one of the outstanding FCS players in the nation.

Gubrud and Calhoun have started every game this year for the Eagles.

