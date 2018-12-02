Pinstripe Bowl Matchup

<p> Minnesota linebacker Julian Huff (20) tackles Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23) behind the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Madison, Wis. Minnesota won 37-15. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) </p>

Miami (7-5, ACC) vs. Wisconsin (7-5, Big Ten), Dec. 27, 5:15 p.m. EST (ESPN).

LOCATION: New York.

TOP PLAYERS

Miami: Junior LB Shaq Quarterman had 76 tackles, 13 for a loss, and was picked for the All-ACC first team, while junior RB back Travis Homer had 969 yards rushing, averaging 6.3 yards per carry.

Wisconsin: Sophomore RB Jonathan Taylor is the nation’s leading rusher with 1,989 yards and 16 TDs.

NOTABLE

Miami: The Hurricanes were ranked No. 8 in the preseason but lost four straight before finishing the season with an impressive 24-3 win over the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division champion Pittsburgh.

Wisconsin: The Badgers were ranked fourth by The AP in the preseason but were hurt by a head injury to QB Alex Hornibrook that limited him to nine games and Wisconsin ended the regular season with a loss to Minnesota, its first to the Golden Gophers since 2003.

LAST TIME

Wisconsin is 2-0 against Miami in the postseason, including a 34-24 victory in last year’s Orange Bowl. The Badgers lead the all-time series 3-2.

BOWL HISTORY

Miami: The Hurricanes are 19-20 in bowl games and have lost twice in the Sun Bowl, to Washington State in 2015 and Notre Dame in 2010.

Wisconsin: The Badgers will be making their 17th straight bowl appearance and are 15-14 overall in the postseason. They defeated UCLA by one point in the 2000 Sun Bowl.