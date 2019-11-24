Petrino, Cotton have record game as Idaho tops NAU in OT

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Mason Petrino threw for a career-high 491 yards and tied the school record with six touchdown passes to lead Idaho past Northern Arizona 60-53 in overtime on Saturday.

In a wild game in which Idaho’s 46-36 lead at the end of the third quarter was the largest by either team, Petrino capped his stellar performance with a 25-yard TD pass to Nick Romano in overtime. The Vandals defense made the score stand up, stopping NAU quarterback Case Cookus short of the goal-line on fourth-and-goal.

Petrino’s six TD passes matched the school record achieved 11 times previously. His 491 yards is fourth in school history. Jeff Cotton caught 17 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns. His 17 receptions match the school record set by Jerry Hendren in 1969. The 223 receiving yards is fifth in school history.

Cookus completed 29 of 51 passes for 450 yards and three touchdowns for NAU (4-8, 2-6 Big Sky). Petrino completed 35 of 42 attempts for Idaho (5-7, 3-5). Neither quarterback threw an interception.

Romano carried 26 times for 154 yards and a touchdown. He caught four passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

NAU’s Joe Logan had 23 carries for 138 yards and three touchdowns. He caught a 52-yard pass for a fourth score. Brandon Porter caught nine passes for 150 yards and a touchdown.

The teams combined for 1,396 yards.