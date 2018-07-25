Patriot League expanding instant replay

(STATS) – The Patriot League announced Wednesday it will expand instant replay to the majority of its games in the 2018 season.

The replay systems will consist of up to 12 cameras and be available at six of the seven football members – all but Georgetown, where an ongoing construction project at Cooper Field will delay the implementation of instant replay until 2019.

Instant replay was introduced across the Patriot League beginning with the 2016 season, but it’s previously been available at only one league game per week.