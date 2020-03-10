Oklahoma to unveil Baker Mayfield statue at Spring Game

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma will unveil a statue of 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield at its spring game April 18.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said the statue will be unveiled inside Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium before being placed in the Heisman Park outside the stadium.

Oklahoma has seven Heisman winners. Five of them — Billy Vessels, Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White and Sam Bradford — already have statues in the park. Kyler Murray, the 2018 Heisman winner, does not have a statue yet.

Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, is the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. He left Oklahoma as one of the most efficient passers in college football history. During his Heisman season, he passed for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns with just six interceptions and led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff.