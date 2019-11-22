Oklahoma tight end Calcaterra retires from football

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma tight end Grant Calcaterra has retired from football because of concussions.

He made the announcement in a video on social media Thursday, and a school spokesman confirmed the decision.

An All-Big 12 selection last season, Calcaterra finished his career with 41 catches for 637 yards and nine touchdowns. He caught two touchdown passes in the Big 12 Championship Game win over Texas last season.

Calcaterra said he had a concussion in practice a month ago and had since consulted numerous professionals about his future before deciding to step away. He had played in just five games this season and finished with five catches for 79 yards.

Calcaterra said he will graduate in May 2020 with a degree in a Communications and a minor in Health and Exercise Science. He plans to eventually return home to southern California and become a firefighter.