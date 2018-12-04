Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray posts season to remember

WHO: Kyler Murray

YEAR/POSITION/SCHOOL: Junior, QB, Oklahoma

BIO: First-round Major League Baseball pick by the Oakland Athletics chose to return to campus and play football. Started his college football career at Texas A&M before transferring. Backed up Heisman winner Baker Mayfield last year.

KEY STATS: Passed for 4,053 yards and 40 touchdowns with just seven interceptions; rushed for 892 yards and 11 scores. His 205.7 passer rating would be the best in FBS history.

THE SKINNY: Actually had a better season than Mayfield’s senior campaign. He added a dynamic rushing element at quarterback to coach Lincoln Riley’s offense, and teams have not been able to account for his speed. He shook off a rough start against Texas Tech to have one of his best games. Avenged regular-season loss to Texas in the Big 12 championship game. Constantly delivered in clutch situations when Oklahoma’s defense couldn’t give him a cushion.