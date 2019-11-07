Oklahoma looks to stay in playoff race, hosts Iowa State

Iowa State (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) at No. 9 Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1, No. 9 CFP), Saturday at 8 p.m. EST (FOX).

Line: Oklahoma by 14 1/2

Series record: Oklahoma leads 75-6-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma likely will need to win out to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. The Sooners also need a victory to improve their chances of winning a fifth consecutive Big 12 title. Iowa State has hopes of reaching the conference championship game for the first time. Beating Oklahoma and muddying the race behind Big 12 leader Baylor would certainly increase the Cyclones‘ chances of getting there.

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa State QB Brock Purdy vs. Oklahoma’s pass defense. Purdy ranks third nationally in yards passing per game (320.9). The Sooners rank third in the Big 12 in pass defense and fourth in pass efficiency defense during conference play.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Iowa State: RB Breece Hall. In Big 12 play, Hall ranks second with 98.2 yards rushing per game. He rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns against West Virginia, followed that with 19 carries for 183 yards and two scores against Texas Tech, then had 18 carries for 76 yards and two more scores against Oklahoma State. Oklahoma gave up 213 yards rushing in its 48-41 loss to Kansas State.

Oklahoma: QB Jalen Hurts. His Heisman campaign took a slight hit with the loss to Kansas State, but the senior still leads the nation in passer efficiency and ranks second in total offense and third in yards per carry.

FACTS & FIGURES

Iowa State defeated Oklahoma 38-31 in Norman in 2017. … Oklahoma leads the nation in total offense with 598.4 yards per game. … Oklahoma leads the nation in yards per pass attempt (12.8) and yards per rush (7.1). … Hurts ranks first and Purdy second in the Big 12 in total offense. … Oklahoma has won 17 consecutive November games. … Iowa State’s three losses this season are by a combined 10 points.