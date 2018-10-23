Ohio State loses receiver Austin Mack to foot injury
AP
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State receiver Austin Mack is out indefinitely following foot surgery.
Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer confirmed Tuesday that Mack would be sidelined after injuring his foot Saturday in a loss to Purdue.
Meyer called it “a big loss” and said Mack could be back in time for a bowl game.
The junior is the team’s fourth leading receiver with 26 catches for 331 yards and a touchdown. He had one catch Saturday before leaving with the injury. He had surgery Monday.
No. 11 Ohio State has a bye this week before hosting Nebraska on Nov. 3.
