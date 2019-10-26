Chasin’ down quarterbacks: Chase Young has record-tying game

Ohio State’s defensive end Chase Young had a day against Wisconsin. He finished with four sacks, five tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

👊 @youngchase907 joins Mike Vrabel as the only players in @OhioStateFB history with multiple 10-sack seasons pic.twitter.com/TVdh9IuopW — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 26, 2019

He was chasing down the quarterback … his four sack game today tied the program single-game record.

Chase Young is a BEAST. But @OhioStateFB fans already knew that. Highlights today's win: pic.twitter.com/SsAJEOPGVK — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) October 26, 2019

This Young star’s dominant performance caught the attention of some big names …

Chase Young stop it man!! Absolute MONSTER!! Matter of fact don’t listen to me, keep going Young 🤴🏽 #GoBucks 💪🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 26, 2019

Chase Young is a very good football player. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 26, 2019

Young hit it hard today (literally), helping the undefeated Buckeyes (8-0) beat the Badgers 38-7.

"I think [Chase Young] is the most dominant player in college football right now." @OhioStateFB head coach was impressed with his star's performance today. pic.twitter.com/18YvxKOEft — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 26, 2019

His buckeye performance was seriously nutty.

