Chasin’ down quarterbacks: Chase Young has record-tying game

Ohio State’s defensive end Chase Young had a day against Wisconsin. He finished with four sacks, five tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

He was chasing down the quarterback … his four sack game today tied the program single-game record.

This Young star’s dominant performance caught the attention of some big names …

Young hit it hard today (literally), helping the undefeated Buckeyes (8-0) beat the Badgers 38-7.

His buckeye performance was seriously nutty.

