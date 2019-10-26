Chasin’ down quarterbacks: Chase Young has record-tying game
Ohio State’s defensive end Chase Young had a day against Wisconsin. He finished with four sacks, five tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.
👊 @youngchase907 joins Mike Vrabel as the only players in @OhioStateFB history with multiple 10-sack seasons pic.twitter.com/TVdh9IuopW
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 26, 2019
He was chasing down the quarterback … his four sack game today tied the program single-game record.
Chase Young is a BEAST.
But @OhioStateFB fans already knew that.
Highlights today's win: pic.twitter.com/SsAJEOPGVK
— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) October 26, 2019
This Young star’s dominant performance caught the attention of some big names …
Chase Young stop it man!! Absolute MONSTER!! Matter of fact don’t listen to me, keep going Young 🤴🏽 #GoBucks 💪🏾
— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 26, 2019
Chase Young is a very good football player.
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 26, 2019
Young hit it hard today (literally), helping the undefeated Buckeyes (8-0) beat the Badgers 38-7.
"I think [Chase Young] is the most dominant player in college football right now." @OhioStateFB head coach was impressed with his star's performance today. pic.twitter.com/18YvxKOEft
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 26, 2019
His buckeye performance was seriously nutty.