Ohio rushes for 393 yards, hands Toledo 1st conference loss (Nov 08, 2017)

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) Dorian Brown had 142 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke added 115 yards on the ground and a score, and the Bobcats handed Toledo its first conference loss, 38-10 on Wednesday night.

On the first possession of the second half, Ohio went 73 yards and Rourke ran it in from the 8 for a 17-7 lead. Brown made it 24-7 on a 62-yard, untouched touchdown run and the Bobcats’ third straight scoring drive was capped by Brendan Cope’s 12-yard grab in the middle of the end zone.

Rourke was 7-of-15 passing for 139 yards and one touchdown and one interception for Ohio (8-2, 5-1, Mid-American Conference), which rushed for 393 yards.

In the first half, A.J. Ouellette gave Ohio a 7-0 lead late on a 6-yard run. Javon Hagan returned a fumble 34 yards and Ohio’s Louie Zervos kicked a 44-yard field goal for a 10-7 lead with 11 seconds left before halftime.

Logan Woodside completed 24 of 35 passes for 263 yards and a touchdown for Toledo (8-2, 5-1), which lost for the first time since a 52-30 defeat at then-No. 14 Miami on Sept. 23. Four plays after Toledo’s Toled Ja’Wuan Woodley recovered a fumble, Diontae Johnson caught a 34-yard touchdown pass to tie it at 7.

