Oatsvall rallies Austin Peay to 31-24 win over E. Kentucky (Nov 11, 2017)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Jeremiah Oatsvall threw for two touchdowns and ran for the game-winner with under a minute to play as Austin Peay rallied with 24 unanswered points in the second half to beat Eastern Kentucky 31-24 on Saturday.

The game was tied 24-all when Oatsvall capped a 62-yard drive with an 8-yard run with 53 seconds left and the Governors (7-4, 6-1 Ohio Valley Conference) held on for the win.

Austin Peay trailed 21-7 at halftime and 24-7 after an Eastern Kentucky field goal midway through the third quarter. Two plays into the following drive, Oatsvall hit Kyran Moore for a 59-yard touchdown. DJ Montgomery caught a 17-yard TD from Oatsvall in the fourth and Cole Phillips kicked a 42-yard field goal to tie at 24-24 with 5:22 remaining.

Oatsvall was 11-of-15 passing for 203 yards. Ahmaad Tanner ran for 90 yards and a score and Moore had 100 yards receiving.

Tim Boyle threw for 213 yards and two scores for the Colonels (3-7, 3-5).

