Null’s late FG gives Cornell edge over Princeton 29-28 (Oct 28, 2017)

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) Nickolas Null kicked a 43-yard field goal with 48 seconds to play as Cornell rallied late to edge Princeton 29-28 on Saturday night.

Princeton managed to get into field goal range in the remaining time but Tavish Rice missed from 44 yards out.

It was Null’s second fourth-quarter field goal and his third for the night. Dalton Banks had 171 yards and a score passing.

Chris Walker scored for the Big Red (3-4, 3-1 Ivy League) on a 1-yard run to trim Princeton’s 21-10 halftime lead to 21-16 with 8:42 left in the third quarter. After a Princeton touchdown made it 28-16, Null kicked the first of his two fourth-quarter field goals, a 28-yarder, to close to 28-19 with 11:00 to play.

Jake Jatis followed with an 8-yard running score with 7:13 left and Null completed the rally with his winning field goal.

Chad Kanoff had 370 yards passing and two touchdowns for the Tigers (5-2, 2-2). He also ran for a score.

