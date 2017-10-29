Northwestern St holds off Houston Baptist in wild finish (Oct 28, 2017)

HOUSTON (AP) Eric Piccione kicked a 36-yard field goal as time expired to lift Northwestern State to a 10-7 victory over Houston Baptist on Saturday night.

Piccione earlier missed field goals of 44, 38 and 37 yards in the first half for the Demons (2-6, 2-4 Southland Conference).

The game was scoreless until Northwestern State’s Chris Jones raced 22 yards for a touchdown with 4:55 left to play.

Freshman Bailey Zappe led Houston Baptist (1-7, 0-6), which had not been in the Demons’ red zone all game, on a 13-play, 71-yard drive that culminated with his second career TD pass-a two-yarder to Terrance Peters to tie at 7 with 65 seconds remaining.

Hayden Bourgeois returned the ensuing kickoff 35 yards to the Houston Baptist 48 to set up the winning drive. Clay Holgorsen connected twice with Cameron Lazare for 12 and 15 yards. Jones’ 2-yard run set up Piccione’s kick.

The Demons saw their four-game conference skid end, while the Huskies dropped their sixth straight Southland game.

Houston Baptist’s first three drives ended in fumbles.

