Northern Iowa rallies late to knock off South Dakota (Nov 04, 2017)

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) Marcus Weymiller scored on an 8-yard run with 3:02 left and Keelon Brookins sealed the victory with a 29-yard pick-6 as Northern Iowa rallied for a 34-29 upset win over South Dakota on Saturday.

South Dakota turned it over on three straight fourth-quarter possessions – two of which the Panthers (5-4, 4-2 Missouri Valley Conference) turned into touchdowns.

South Dakota led 23-13 after Brett Samson’s 11-yard TD run with 12:37 left in the third quarter. But Eli Dunne jump-started the comeback when he connected with Isaiah Weston for a 4-yard score to cut the Coyotes’ lead to 23-20 with 3:56 left in the third.

Chris Streveler hooked up with Dakarai Allen from 4 yards out with 11 seconds remaining to cap the scoring for the Coyotes (7-2, 4-2).

Dunne passed for 228 yards and two TDs and Weymiller finished with 69 yards on 24 carries.

Streveler completed 34 of 51 passes for 401 yards and two scores, but he was also intercepted twice.

The Panthers are 3-1 in their last four games – all against top-ten teams.

