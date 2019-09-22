Northern Iowa overcomes Idaho State in fourth quarter, 13-6

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Will McElvain passed 17 yards to Isaiah Weston for the game’s only touchdown early in the fourth quarter and lifted Northern Iowa to a 13-6 victory over Idaho State on Saturday.

McElvain scrambled to his right then back across the field before finding Weston in the left end of the end zone with 14:14 remaining.

Austin Evans and Bryce Flater picked off passes later in the quarter to thwart the Bengals (1-2). Omar Brown also had an interception for the FCS No. 8 Panthers (2-1) and Elerson Smith collected three sacks including one on Idaho State’s final possession.

Kevin Ryan kicked two field goals for the Bengals before Matthew Cook hit one for the Panthers to cut Idaho State’s lead to 6-3 at halftime. Cook added a 20-yarder with 2:11 remaining in the game. He is perfect on eight attempts this season.