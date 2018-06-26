Northern Arizona sets Sam Houston, South Dakota series

(STATS) – Northern Arizona announced a pair of home-and-home FCS nonconference series with South Dakota and Sam Houston State on Tuesday.

The Lumberjacks from the Big Sky Conference will host South Dakota on Sept. 12, 2020 in Flagstaff before making the return trip to Vermillion on Sept. 11, 2021. They will open the 2021 season at home against Sam Houston State on Sept. 4, 2021, and travel to Huntsville, Texas, on Sept. 10, 2022.

“This keeps with our priority to schedule challenging nonconference opponents early in the season to prepare us for the always tough competition we will face on an annual basis in the Big Sky Conference,” NAU coach Jerome Souers said.

The Lumberjacks split two previous games against South Dakota and hold a 2-1 all-time lead over Sam Houston.