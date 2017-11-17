North Carolina AD Bubba Cunningham signs 6-year contract

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham has signed a new six-year contract.

UNC announced the deal Friday. Cunningham will earn a base $740,440 salary through June 2023.

UNC’s 28-sports program has nine national championships under Cunningham with five top-eight finishes in the Directors’ Cup rankings of overall programs. Work is underway on a $100 million project that includes an indoor football practice facility and upgrades to the aging home of the soccer and lacrosse programs.

Cunningham also established a formalized degree-completion program for former Tar Heels athletes.

The announcement comes a month after the NCAA concluded its multi-year academic case with no violations or penalties against the school. Before that, NCAA issues had hung over Cunningham’s tenure since he replaced Dick Baddour in 2011 amid an investigation into the football program.