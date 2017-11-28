North Carolina A&T dominates All-MEAC honors

(STATS) – Unbeaten North Carolina A&T finished the regular season with 11 wins, and it went one better with first-team All-MEAC selections on Tuesday.

The conference champion Aggies earned 12 of the 25 spots on the first team and collected two major awards with senior left tackle Brandon Parker named the MEAC offensive lineman of the year for the third straight year and Rod Broadway earning the coach of the year.

Howard quarterback Caylin Newton was named the rookie of the year. The offensive and defensive players of the year will be announced Dec. 5 as part of the festivities surrounding the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame Awards Dinner.

The All-MEAC squad went three teams deep. North Carolina A&T had 13 overall selections, with North Carolina Central (12) second and Bethune-Cookman (nine) third.

The Aggies, who have won three of the last four MEAC titles under Broadway, will face the SWAC champion – either Alcorn State or Grambling State – in the third annual Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl on Dec. 16 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

MEAC POSTSEASON AWARDS

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – TBA, Dec. 5

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – TBA, Dec. 5

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR – Caylin Newton, QB, Howard

COACH OF THE YEAR – Rod Broadway, North Carolina A&T

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR – Brandon Parker, LT, North Carolina A&T

ALL-MEAC

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB – Lamar Raynard, North Carolina A&T, R-Jr.

RB – Marquell Cartwright, North Carolina A&T, Jr.

RB – Anthony Philyaw, Howard, Sr.

WR – Elijah Bell, North Carolina A&T, So.

WR – Jequez Ezzard, Howard, So.

TE – Trey Scott, North Carolina A&T, Grad

C – Daniel Mack, North Carolina A&T, Sr.

OL – Brandon Parker, North Carolina A&T, R-Sr.

OL – Gerald Wright, Howard, Sr.

OL – Marcus Pettiford, North Carolina A&T, So.

OL – Dwayne Brown, Bethune-Cookman, Jr.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL – Darryl Johnson, North Carolina A&T, So.

DL – Kawuan Cox, North Carolina Central, So.

DL – Stefan Banks, Savannah State, Jr.

DL – Chris Lee, Norfolk State, Sr.

LB – Darius Leonard, South Carolina State, R-Sr.

LB – Reggie Hunter, North Carolina Central, Sr.

LB – Jeremy Taylor, North Carolina A&T, Sr.

DB – Davanta Reynolds, North Carolina Central, Jr.

DB – Franklin “Mac” McCain III, North Carolina A&T, Fr.

DB – Diquan Richardson, Bethune-Cookman, Sr.

DB – Timadre Abram, North Carolina A&T, Jr.

FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Uriel Hernandez, Bethune-Cookman, Jr.

P – Nathaniel Tilque, North Carolina Central, Sr.

RS – Khris Gardin, North Carolina A&T, Jr.