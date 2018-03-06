Norfolk State has attractive 2018 schedule

(STATS) – A home game against FCS power James Madison is one of the highlights of Norfolk State’s 11-game 2018 schedule, which was announced Tuesday.

The Spartans will play six times at Dick Price Stadium, opening the season against Virginia State in the annual Labor Day Classic on Sept. 1.

They’ll then host James Madison on Sept. 8. The Dukes are the three-time defending CAA Football champs and have appeared in the last two FCS championship games, winning in 2016.

Article continues below ...

Within the MEAC, coach Latrell Scott’s team will host Delaware State (Sept. 29), North Carolina Central (Oct. 20), Howard (Nov. 10) and Morgan State (Nov. 17).

Norfolk State also will play an FBS opponent for the first time since 2015 when it visits Liberty on Sept. 15.

2018 Norfolk State schedule

Sept. 1, Virginia State

Sept. 8, James Madison

Sept. 15, at Liberty

Sept. 22, at South Carolina State

Sept. 29, Delaware State*

Oct. 6, at Florida A&M*

Oct. 20, North Carolina Central*

Oct. 27, at Savannah State*

Nov. 3, at North Carolina A&T*

Nov. 10, Howard*

Nov. 17, Morgan State*

* – MEAC game