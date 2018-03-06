Norfolk State has attractive 2018 schedule
(STATS) – A home game against FCS power James Madison is one of the highlights of Norfolk State’s 11-game 2018 schedule, which was announced Tuesday.
The Spartans will play six times at Dick Price Stadium, opening the season against Virginia State in the annual Labor Day Classic on Sept. 1.
They’ll then host James Madison on Sept. 8. The Dukes are the three-time defending CAA Football champs and have appeared in the last two FCS championship games, winning in 2016.
Within the MEAC, coach Latrell Scott’s team will host Delaware State (Sept. 29), North Carolina Central (Oct. 20), Howard (Nov. 10) and Morgan State (Nov. 17).
Norfolk State also will play an FBS opponent for the first time since 2015 when it visits Liberty on Sept. 15.
2018 Norfolk State schedule
Sept. 1, Virginia State
Sept. 8, James Madison
Sept. 15, at Liberty
Sept. 22, at South Carolina State
Sept. 29, Delaware State*
Oct. 6, at Florida A&M*
Oct. 20, North Carolina Central*
Oct. 27, at Savannah State*
Nov. 3, at North Carolina A&T*
Nov. 10, Howard*
Nov. 17, Morgan State*
* – MEAC game