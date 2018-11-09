No. 9 LSU looks to retain Golden Boot against Arkansas

No. 9 LSU (7-2, 4-2 SEC, No. 7 CFP) at Arkansas (2-7, 0-5), 7:30 p.m. EST (SEC Network)

Line: LSU by 13½.

Series record: LSU leads 39-22-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Tigers are out of the Southeastern Conference title race and, even with that lofty CFP ranking, the playoff race. But they have a chance to play in a New Year’s Six bowl and finish in the top-10. The Razorbacks are still trying to get first-year coach Chad Morris his first SEC victory. Arkansas also would like to bring the Golden Boot trophy back to Fayetteville for the first time since 2015.

KEY MATCHUPS

LSU RBs Nick Brossette and Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs Arkansas LB De’Jon Harris. Harris is the top tackler in the SEC at 10.33 per game. It helps that Arkansas’ defense is on the field a lot, but the Razorbacks have been decent against the run, allowing 4.03 per rush. LSU’s running game found little room against Mississippi State and Alabama the last two weeks, but will be looking to bounce back on the road.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

LSU: LB Devin White. The midseason All-American only got to play a half against Alabama last week after a much talked about targeting penalty the week before. White gets to play from the start this week. The junior is fourth in the SEC in tackles per game at 9.3.

Arkansas: RB Rakeem Boyd is one of the emerging bright spots in a bad season. The sophomore has three 100-yard games in his last four and went for 99 on seven carries in the other game against Mississippi.

FACT & FIGURES

The Tigers have not lost back-to-back games since November 2015 … For the 22nd consecutive year, LSU and Arkansas will battle for “The Boot,” a 24-karat gold trophy in the shape of the states of Arkansas and Louisiana that resembles a boot. LSU has won the trophy 13 times. … Both LSU S Grant Delpit and CB Greedy Williams are semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, which goes to the best defensive back in the country … Arkansas QB Ty Storey has thrown nine touchdown passes and seven interceptions. … The Razorbacks are at the bottom of the SEC in third-down conversions at 34.15 percent.