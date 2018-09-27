No. 4 Ohio State visits No. 9 Penn State in Big Ten showdown

No 4. Ohio State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) at No. 9 Penn State (4-0, 1-0), 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Line: Ohio State by 3.

Series record: Ohio State leads 19-14.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The winner strikes the first major blow in the Big Ten East race and emerges as the lone remaining unbeaten team in the conference. There are still plenty of challenges ahead for both teams, but this one could go a long way toward determining which — if any — Big Ten team makes the College Football Playoff.

KEY MATCHUP

Ohio State center Michael Jordan and the interior of the Buckeyes‘ offensive line vs. the middle of the Penn State defense, anchored by DT Kevin Givens and LB Jan Johnson. In victories against Pittsburgh and Illinois, the Nittany Lions had issues with the run. Both teams put up huge first-half numbers before it seemed some adjustments were made defensively and Penn State’s offense erupted and forced the Panthers and Illini to abandon the run. Can Jordan lead the way for TBs J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber?

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ohio State: QB Dwayne Haskins. The junior is setting a torrid pace in his first season as starter for the Buckeyes. Haskins has thrown 16 touchdown passes and one interception.

Penn State: QB Trace McSorley. The senior is not quite the pro prospect that Haskins will be, but McSorley gets it done with his arms and legs. He has thrown eight touchdown passes and run for six scores.

FACTS & FIGURES

The teams rank No. 1 (Ohio State) and No. 2 (Penn State) in FBS in scoring. … The winner of this game has won the Big Ten each of the past two seasons. … The Buckeyes are among the best in the country in converting third downs, doing so at a 58.8 percent clip to lead the Big Ten and rank third in FBS. … Penn State is 13-15 in 28 previous games matching top-10 teams, including 3-5 against Ohio State. … This will be the fourth consecutive whiteout game at Beaver Stadium in Happy Valley with the Buckeyes visiting. … Ohio State star DE Nick Bosa is out for weeks after surgery on a lower abdomen injury.