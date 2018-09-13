No. 4 Ohio State heads back to title site to play No. 15 TCU

No. 4 Ohio State (2-0) vs. No. 15 TCU (2-0) at Arlington, Texas, 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

Line: Ohio State by 13½.

Series record: Ohio State leads 4-1-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Four seasons after Ohio State got the fourth and final spot in the inaugural College Football Playoff ahead of Big 12 co-champions TCU and Baylor, the Horned Frogs get a shot at the Buckeyes. Ohio State is on the road for the first time in its final game without suspended coach Urban Meyer on the sideline. The game is in the home stadium of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, where the Buckeyes won the national championship on Jan. 12, 2015. Both teams played there last December, TCU in the Big 12 championship game and Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

KEY MATCHUP

Nick Bosa and Ohio State’s defensive front against TCU’s offensive line. Bosa, with at least one sack in five consecutive games, already has five tackles for loss this season. The Frogs had four senior offensive linemen last season who were in NFL camps this fall. After the loss of all that experience, TCU still hasn’t allowed a sack so far this season. The Frogs also haven’t faced a defense like the Buckeyes’.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ohio State: QB Dwayne Haskins Jr. has completed 42 of 53 passes (79 percent) for 546 yards with nine touchdowns and one interception in his first two career starts.

TCU: KaVontae Turpin had a 78-yard punt return against SMU last week, making him TCU’s career leader with four punt returns for a TD, and five special teams scores. Turpin also had a 42-yard TD catch.

FACTS & FIGURES

Ohio State last week joined Michigan as the only FBS programs with at least 900 victories. The Buckeyes, in their 129th season, have a 900-324-53 overall record. … TCU is 5-1 against Big Ten teams under coach Gary Patterson, in his 18th season as head coach. … The Buckeyes and Frogs are playing for first since 1973. This is first game in the series played outside of Columbus, Ohio. … Sophomore Shawn Robinson is the first TCU quarterback to win his first three starts since Jeff Ballard won 11 in a row from 2005-06.