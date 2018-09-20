No. 3 Clemson keeps eyes on the prize facing Georgia Tech

No. 3 Clemson (3-0, 0-0 ACC) at Georgia Tech (1-2, 0-1), 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC).

Line: Clemson by 16½

Series record: Georgia Tech leads 50-30-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Clemson has its eyes on the big prize, looking to pile up enough wins for a fourth straight trip to the College Football Playoff. For Georgia Tech, this is a huge chance to turn around a disappointing season. The Yellow Jackets are trying to avoid their third straight loss and first 1-3 start since 2003.

KEY MATCHUP

Clemson’s defensive front against Georgia Tech’s offensive line. The Tigers appear to have a huge advantage in the trenches with their fearsome foursome, all of whom could be high NFL draft picks: tackles Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins, flanked by ends Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant. Georgia Tech will try to keep that group from dominating the game with an option offense that relies heavily on misdirection and cut blocking.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Clemson: QB Trevor Lawrence was one of the nation’s top high school recruits and has been getting extensive playing time in a job-sharing arrangement with starter Kelly Bryant. The freshman has completed nearly 62 percent of his passes.

Georgia Tech: B-backs Jordan Mason and Jerry Howard did a good job in last week’s loss to Pittsburgh, taking over the bulk of the carries after a season-ending injury to KirVonte Benson. Mason rushed for 94 yards on 10 carries, while Howard ran the ball eight times for 82 years.

FACTS & FIGURES

Clemson has won three straight games in the series by a cumulative score of 93-41. … Clemson is the highest-ranked opponent to visit Georgia Tech since Sept. 9, 2000, when No. 2 Florida State escaped with a 26-21 victory. … The Tigers have won 14 of their last 15 ACC road games. … Both schools rank among the top 25 in total offense and defense. Clemson is 20th in total yards (513 per game) and 10th in yards allowed (268). Georgia Tech ranks 21st in offense (510.3) and 23rd in defense (302.3). … The Tigers rushed for more than 300 yards in last week’s victory over Georgia Southern, led by Travis Etienne with a career-high 162 yards on 16 carries.