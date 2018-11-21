No. 25 Iowa State looks to bounce back vs. Kansas State

Kansas State (5-6, 3-5 Big 12) at No. 25 Iowa State (6-4, 5-3, No. 25 CFP), 7 p.m. EST (FS1).

Line: Iowa State by 13½

Series record: Iowa State leads 49-48-4

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Iowa State had its five-game winning streak snapped last week and has lost 10 in a row to Kansas State. If the Cyclones are ever going to beat the Wildcats, this would seem to be the year. Kansas State will be seeking bowl eligibility.

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa State QB Brock Purdy vs. K-State’s defense. Purdy came crashing back to earth in last week’s loss at Texas, and the Wildcats have given up just 37 points in their last three games. If Purdy struggles again, K-State might be in position to spring the upset.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas State: QB Skylar Thompson is coming off arguably his best game, tying his career high in yards passing with 213 and setting a new best with 17 completions in last week’s 21-6 win over Texas Tech.

Iowa State: WR Hakeem Butler: He has made 10 of Iowa State’s 13 longest plays this season — all at least 37 yards. Butler is third nationally with 21.8 yards a catch and is just 85 yards from 1,000 for the season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Bill Snyder is 22-4 against the Cyclones. … A win would give Iowa State a 6-3 finish in the Big 12. That’d be their best record in the league. …Thompson has thrown just six touchdown passes this season. … Only one of the Cyclones’ 10 opponents has scored more than their season average. … K-State can make it four straight wins in Ames with a victory. … Iowa State is averaging 30.5 points in the six games it has had Purdy behind center.