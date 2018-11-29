No. 24 Iowa State plays make-up game against FCS Drake

Drake (7-3) at No. 24 Iowa State (7-4, No. 25 CFP), Saturday, noon EST (Cyclones.tv)

Line: None

Series record: Iowa State leads 48-17-4

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

For Drake’s seniors, a chance to play one more game on the biggest stage of their lives. The Bulldogs are a nonscholarship FCS program who agreed to fill a void in Iowa State’s schedule at the last minute.

KEY MATCHUP

Drake QB Grant Kraemer vs. Iowa State’s defense. Kraemer has thrown for 2,482 yards and 25 TDs this season. If he looks like he belongs against one of the Big 12’s best defenses, it’ll only increase his odds of getting invited to an NFL training camp next spring.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Drake: DE Nathan Clayberg: He was voted the Pioneer Football League’s defensive player of the year.

Iowa State: QB Kyle Kempt: The sixth-year senior opened 2017 as the starter before getting injured in the opener, which paved the way for freshman Brock Purdy to take over. Expect coach Matt Campbell to give Kempt one last chance to play in front of Iowa State’s fans.

FACTS & FIGURES

The last time Iowa State and Drake played was in 1985. The Bulldogs won that game 20-17. …Iowa State is seeking its sixth consecutive home win, which would tie a school record. …Drake’s last game against an FBS team came in 1997. The Bulldogs won that one as well, beating South Florida 23-22. …The matchup will be the first game ever played in Ames in December.