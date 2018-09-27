No. 24 California hosts No. 19 Oregon

No. 19 Oregon (3-1, 0-1 Pac 12) at No. 24 California (3-0, 0-0), 10:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Line: Oregon by 2½.

Series record: California leads 40-38-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Ducks look to bounce back from a late-game collapse that cost them against Stanford and avoid falling in a deeper hole in the Pac-12 North. The Golden Bears had a week off following a perfect nonconference season and are in the AP poll for the first time since 2015.

KEY MATCHUP

Oregon QB Justin Herbert vs. Cal secondary. Herbert is tied for sixth in the nation with 13 TD passes and ranks 11th in yards passing with 1,186. He faces a much improved Cal defense that ranks tied for second in the nation in interceptions with seven and has the fifth best pass efficiency defense.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oregon: OLB Justin Hollins is the only player in the country with at least one full sack in four straight games to open the season. Hollins is also tied for the FBS lead with three forced fumbles and ranks second in the Pac-12 with four sacks and 7½ tackles for loss.

California: QB Chase Garbers took over from Ross Bowers in the opener and has been very efficient. He completed 64.3 percent against BYU and 80 percent against Idaho State. Garbers has thrown six TDs and only two INTs and is averaging more than 40 yards rushing per game.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oregon has won eight of the last nine meetings with Cal winning a 52-49 double OT thriller in 2016. … Oregon has scored at least 40 points in the last seven meetings. … Ducks are playing their first road game of the season. … Oregon has held three straight opponents under 100 yards rushing for the first time since 2003 and rank third in the nation allowing 2.13 ypc. … Ducks WR Dillon Mitchell had 14 catches for 239 yards last week vs. Stanford. … Cal has allowed only six first-half points all season, including none in the first quarter. … The Bears have lost six of seven games coming off a bye week with the win coming two years ago against Oregon. … Cal is allowing 19.3 ppg, down 9.1 from last year and 23.3 from 2016 before coach Justin Wilcox arrived.