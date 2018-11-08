No. 23 Iowa State looks for 5th straight win vs Baylor

Baylor (5-4, 3-3 Big 12) at No. 23 Iowa State (5-3, 4-2, No. 22 CFP), 3:30 EST (FS1).

Line: Iowa State by 14½

Series record: Baylor leads 9-7.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Iowa State still has a shot at the Big 12 title game, but it can’t afford any more slipups after a 1-3 start. Baylor can become bowl eligible, which would be huge for a young roster coming off a 1-11 season.

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa State WR Hakeem Butler vs. Baylor’s secondary. Butler leads the nation with 24 yards a catch, and he’s scored five times in his last four games. Baylor, ranked 91st nationally in passing defense, will need to find a way to neutralize Butler if it hopes to spring the upset.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Baylor: QB Charlie Brewer. The sophomore starter came off the bench after dealing with concussion-like symptoms to lead last week’s comeback over Oklahoma State. Brewer is completing 68 percent of his passes this season.

Iowa State: RB David Montgomery. Only nine teams in the country are allowing more yards per carry than the 5.5 Baylor gives up. Iowa State will likely hand it off to Montgomery, who has rushed for at least 100 yards in four of his last five games, as often as possible.

FACTS & FIGURES

Baylor has blocked five kicks this season, the second most in America. …Throw out the four non-offensive touchdowns Iowa State has allowed in conference play, and the Cyclones‘ defense is giving up just 19.3 points in league games. …The Bears lead the Big 12 in time of possession average at 32:29. …Iowa State has held half of its opponents below 300 yards of offense. … Baylor LB Clay Johnston had 14 solo tackles in last week’s 35-31 win over Oklahoma State. … Iowa State has had 17 players pick up a tackle for a loss.