No. 22 Texas looks for road win at Iowa State

No. 22 Texas (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) vs. Iowa State (5-4, 3-3), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Line: Iowa State by 7.

Series record: Texas leads 14-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Texas still has an outside chance at the Big 12 title game, but the Longhorns need to win out and get help from Baylor and Oklahoma. Fourth-year Iowa State coach Matt Campbell is still seeking his first win over Texas.

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa State QB Brock Purdy vs. the Texas secondary. The Longhorns are giving up nearly 300 yards passing a game, while Purdy ranks sixth nationally with 316.6 yards per contest. Purdy might have a field day against the nation’s 124th-ranked passing defense.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas: WR Devin Duvernay. He has 78 catches for 910 yards and 7 TDs, and he’s one of three Big 12 players averaging over 100 yards receiving a game. Containing Duvernay will likely be crucial to Iowa State’s game plan.

Iowa State: RB Breece Hall. Texas will need to make sure Purdy doesn’t go wild, so Hall might have space to run. Hall is averaging 125 yards rushing over his last four games.

FACTS & FIGURES

Iowa State can become bowl eligible for the third straight season with a win. That’s happened just once in school history. … Texas coach Tom Herman was Iowa State’s offensive coordinator when the Cyclones beat the Longhorns in 2010. That remains Iowa State’s only win in Austin. … Texas is 6-1 against unranked opponents this season. … The Cyclones have two one-point losses on their resume, having fallen to Iowa an Oklahoma by just a single digit.