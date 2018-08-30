No. 22 Boise State visits Troy in big Group of 5 matchup

No. 22 Boise State (11-3 last year) at Troy (11-2), 6 p.m. ET (ESPNEWS)

Line: Boise State by 10.

Series record: Boise State 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Both want to prove they’re among the top Group of Five teams. For Troy, that would mean upsetting a team that has made 16 straight bowl appearances.

KEY MATCHUP

Boise State QB Brett Rypien against Troy’s defense. Rypien, the preseason Mountain West Conference offensive player of the year, is the active FBS leader with 9,876 passing yards. He’ll face a defense that ranked second nationally with 112 tackles for loss. Troy DB Blace Brown returned an interception for a touchdown in last season’s meeting.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Boise State: CB/RS Avery Williams returned two punts for touchdowns last season, including one on his first career touch against the Trojans last season. He also had two interceptions and eight passes defended, along with 45 tackles.

Troy: QB Kaleb Barker is replacing four-year starter Brandon Silvers. Barker is a running threat after gaining 181 yards last season as Silvers’ backup.

FACTS & FIGURES

Boise State’s 15 10-win seasons since 1996 is second in the FBS to Ohio State’s 17. … Troy has won 21 games over the past two seasons, including 11 a year ago that was a program-best since moving up to the FBS. The Trojans’ seven-game winning streak is the nation’s fourth-longest entering the season. … Troy’s Marcus Jones returned three kickoffs for a touchdown as a freshman and also scored on a 100-yard interception return. … Boise State coach Bryan Harsin is seeking his 50th career win.