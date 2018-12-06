No. 22 Army goes for 3rd straight win over Navy

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — No. 22 Army (9-2) vs. Navy (3-9), Saturday, 3 p.m. EST (CBS).

Line: Army by 7.

Series record: Navy leads 60-51-7.

WHAT’S AT STAKE:

Bragging rights are on the line in the 119th meeting. Army will retain the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy with at least a tie. The Black Knights are trying to win for the third straight time in the series after losing the previous 14. Army is headed to the Armed Forces bowl but what is usually the biggest reward for a football is a mere footnote to beating Navy. The Black Knights have won seven straight games. Navy has defeated a ranked team 36 times in history, including three wins over Army.

KEY MATCHUP:

Army is second nationally in yards rushing (303 per game) and converted 30 of 33 fourth down conversions. Darnell Woolfolk leads the Black Knights in rushing with 823 yards and Kelvin Hopkins Jr. has 783. Woolfolk has 14 touchdowns and Hopkins has 10 rushing TDs to give Army a potent 1-2 attack. Hopkins is the starting QB and has only thrown 81 passes with six passing TDs, which are dwarfed by his massive rushing totals.

FACTS & FIGURES:

President Donald Trump will attend the game. It will be the 20th game in the series attended by a president. … Navy is 10-1 in games at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Super Bowl champion Eagles. … Army enters the game ranked for the first time since 1996. … Navy hasn’t won a road game since Sept. 30, 2017. … Army has allowed just 106.5 yards rushing per game. … Army has a two-game winning streak in the series for the first time since 1995-96.