No. 2 Georgia looks to stay unbeaten as it hosts Tennessee

Tennessee (2-2, 0-1 SEC) at No. 2 Georgia (4-0, 2-0), 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Georgia by 31½

Series record: Tennessee leads 23-22-2

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Georgia is trying to remain unbeaten and maintain at least a share of the SEC East lead as it chases its second straight College Football Playoff appearance. Tennessee is trying to win an SEC game for the first time since November 2016 as it attempts to avoid an 11th consecutive loss to a Power Five opponent.

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia QB Jake Fromm vs. Tennessee pass defense. Fromm is completing 72.5 percent of his passes and ranks sixth in FBS in passing efficiency. Tennessee gave up five touchdown passes to West Virginia’s Will Grier in its season opener, but the Volunteers have allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete just 43.7 percent of their passes in the three games since. Fromm is exponentially better than any of the quarterbacks Tennessee has faced in its last three games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tennessee: RB Ty Chandler has rushed for 224 yards on 31 carries over Tennessee’s last two games. He’s averaging 6.3 yards per rush this season to rank third in the SEC. His 158-yard performance in a blowout of UTEP was the highest single-game total by a Tennessee running back since 2013.

Georgia: CB Deandre Baker is developing a reputation as one of the nation’s top defensive backs. Baker made a name for himself last week with his coverage of Missouri’s Emanuel Hall, who didn’t get a single catch against the Bulldogs after entering the game as the nation’s second-leading receiver. Baker matched up with Hall for much of the game.

FACTS & FIGURES

Georgia won 41-0 at Tennessee last year to hand the Vols their first shutout loss since 1994 and their most lopsided home defeat since 1905. … Georgia will be playing without starting right guard Ben Cleveland, who fractured his left fibula against Missouri. The status of Georgia left tackle Andrew Thomas is uncertain due to a sprained ankle. … Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt was Georgia’s defensive coordinator from 2014-15. He was defensive coordinator for Alabama during its College Football Playoff championship game victory over Georgia last season. … Pruitt and Georgia coach Kirby Smart worked together on Alabama’s staff from 2007-12.