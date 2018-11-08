No. 2 Clemson tries to clinch its division against No. 17 BC

No. 2 Clemson (9-0, 6-0 ACC, No. 2 CFP) at No. 17 Boston College (7-2, 4-1, No. 17 CFP), 8 p.m. EST (ABC)

Line: Clemson by 19½.

Series record: Clemson leads 16-9-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Clemson can clinch the ACC Atlantic title and its fourth straight trip to the conference championship game. That’s a big step toward locking up a fourth straight College Football Playoff berth as well. Boston College can pull off one of the bigger upsets in school history and take over control of the Atlantic with a victory.

KEY MATCHUP

The interior of Clemson’s fierce defensive line goes against Boston College’s guards and center. Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins are both possible first-round NFL draft picks. They lead the toughest run defense in the country, allowing 2.24 yards per carry, and a strong pass rush. BC has three seniors in the middle of its offensive line in center Jon Baker and guards Sam Schmal and Chris Lindstrom, who is one of the best in the country at his position.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Clemson: QB Trevor Lawrence. The Tigers‘ have been one of the best running teams in the country behind RB Travis Etienne, but they have shown a willingness to let Lawrence loose when opponents overplay the run. The freshman leads the ACC in passer rating at 163.04 and has 18 touchdown passes with three interceptions.

Boston College: DE Zach Allen. Clemson’s defensive line deservedly gets a ton of attention, but Allen might be the best defensive lineman in the game. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound senior has 12½ tackles for loss, including 5½ sacks. He also has an interception and five passes knocked down.

FACTS & FIGURES

Clemson has won seven consecutive meetings … The teams play for the O’Rourke-McFadden Trophy, which features a replica leather helmet like those used by Charlie O’Rourke of Boston College and Banks McFadden of Clemson, when the teams played each other in the 1940 Cotton Bowl. … The MVP of the game also gets a black leather helmet … Clemson comes into the game on a tear: The Tigers have scored a school-record number of points in a three-game span (177), four-game span (240), five-game span (267), six-game span (316) and seven-game span (354).

____

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25