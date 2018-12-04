No. 2 Clemson dominates AP All-ACC team again with 11 Tigers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — No. 2 Clemson once again dominated the Associated Press All-Atlantic Coast Conference teams and individual awards released Tuesday.

The four-time defending league champions placed 11 players on the two teams as selected by a panel of 14 sports writers who cover the conference.

Five Tigers made the first team, and four were unanimous picks. Offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt was a unanimous pick for the second straight year.

Clemson nearly swept the individual awards. Running back Travis Etienne was picked as the offensive player of the year, defensive end Clelin Ferrell was the defensive player of the year, quarterback Trevor Lawrence was voted the newcomer of the year and coach Dabo Swinney shared the coach of the year award with Syracuse’s Dino Babers.

Etienne and Ferrell also were unanimous selections to the first team along with Tigers defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

Clemson earned its fourth straight berth in the College Football Playoff a day after beating Pittsburgh in the ACC title game.

Etienne led the ACC with 1,463 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns while Ferrell had a league-best 10.5 sacks.

Babers led Syracuse, the preseason last-place pick in the Atlantic Division, to a 9-3 record, a second-place finish in the division and a berth in the Camping World Bowl .