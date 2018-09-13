No. 19 Michigan hosts SMU, favored to win by 5 TDs

SMU (0-2) at No. 19 Michigan (1-1), 3:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network).

Line: Michigan by 35½.

Series record: Michigan leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Wolverines aim to maintain momentum generated by last week’s 49-3 win over Western Michigan. The Mustangs are playing for pride, hoping to have a respectable showing after losing to No. 16 TCU and North Texas by a combined score of 88-35.

KEY MATCHUP

SMU RB Braeden West against Michigan’s front seven. The Mustangs’ best chance to compete is for West to keep the Wolverines’ offense off the field. West is one of four active players in the country with 1,000-plus all-purpose yards in each of the last three years.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

SMU: QB Ben Hicks has 57 career TDs, tying the school record set by Ramon Flanigan and matched by Justin Willis. Hicks is 30 for 62 for 363 yards with two TDs and one INT. He completed 57 percent of his passes the previous two years with 52 TDs and 27 INTs.

Michigan: DE Rashan Gary. He’s projected as a top pick in the NFL draft, but he has only one sack in two games. Gary’s career high in sacks is two, set last year against Ohio State, and should have a chance to at least match his personal best.

FACTS & FIGURES

SMU is the only team to play a pair of nonconference Top 20 teams in the first three weeks of the season. … Michigan RB Karan Higdon has run for 228 yards, averaging 6.7 per carry, and two TDs. … The Wolverines beat SMU 27-16 in 1963 in their only previous meeting. … West had a 51-yard TD run against SMU and a 71-yard TD catch against North Texas. … Michigan LB Devin Bush has team-high 16 tackles and 1½ sacks. … SMU’s first-year coach Sonny Dykes previously led Cal and Louisiana Tech for a total of seven seasons with a sub-.500 record. Dykes replaced Chad Morris, who was hired by Arkansas after leading the Mustangs to a bowl for the first time since 2012. … Michigan QB Shea Patterson is 32 of 47 for 352 yards with three TDs, one interception and one fumble.

__

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25