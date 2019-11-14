No. 19 Boise State closes out home slate hosting New Mexico

New Mexico (2-7, 0-5 MWC) at No. 19 Boise State (8-1, 5-0), Saturday at 10:15 p.m. EST (ESPN2).

Line: Boise State by 27 1/2.

Series record: Boise State leads 9-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

A week after an overtime escape, Boise State closes out its home schedule with against struggling New Mexico. The Broncos survived with a 20-17 overtime win over Wyoming last week playing without quarterback Hank Bachmeier. Backup Chase Cord played well, but the Broncos offense needed a fourth quarter touchdown drive to pull even and Eric Sachse’s field goal in overtime to escape. New Mexico had an unintended open date last Saturday as its game against Air Force was postponed following the death of Nahje Flowers last week.

KEY MATCHUP

Boise State’s pass game vs. New Mexico’s secondary. The Lobos are giving up 340 yards per game through the air, last in the country out of 130 teams. Whether it’s Bachmeier or Cord at quarterback, the Broncos need to have success through the air and get a passing game back on track after a few weeks of inconsistency. Boise State has thrown for less than 215 yards in each of the past three games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New Mexico: P Tyson Dyer. During a tough season for the Lobos, Dyer has been a standout kicking the ball. Dyer has hit 23 of his past 29 punts inside opponents’ 20-yard line. For the season, Dyer has hit 28 punts inside the 20. He leads the country in that category.

Boise State: DT David Moa will play his final game after a long career at Boise State filled with setbacks. Moa is a sixth-year senior who was granted an extra year of eligibility after playing in only one game last season. Moa is a two-time all-Mountain West selection and is the leader of the Broncos defense.

FACTS & FIGURES

Boise State is 5-0 in conference play for just the second time since joining the Mountain West. The Broncos have not finished unbeaten during the conference slate since joining the league. … New Mexico is 120th nationally giving up 35.8 points per game. … New Mexico ranks 110th or lower nationally in nine different defensive categories. … A win would give Boise State’s senior class 40 career victories. It would the 17th of the past 18 classes to win at least 40 games in their careers.