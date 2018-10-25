No. 18 Iowa visits No, 17 Penn State in key Big Ten matchup

No. 18 Iowa (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) at No. 17 Penn State (5-2, 2-2), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Line: Penn State by 6½.

Series record: Penn State leads 15-12.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Iowa looks to avenge a pair of tough defeats in the series and keep pace in the Big Ten West race. The Hawkeyes lost on the last play a season ago at home and were embarrassed 45-14 the last time they played in Beaver Stadium. Penn State still has an outside chance at winning the Big Ten East and could work its way back into a major bowl.

KEY MATCHUP

Penn State’s secondary vs. Iowa TEs TJ Hockenson and Noah Fant. Both 6-foot-5, 250-pound Hawkeyes lead their team in a receiving category and should be a challenge for a defense that’s allowed 895 passing yards and six touchdowns in the past three games. Hard-hitting S Garrett Taylor will miss the first half due to a carry-over targeting penalty so the Hawkeyes could try to capitalize on this matchup early.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Iowa: QB Nate Stanley will make his first start in Beaver Stadium where Penn State’s talented pass rushers tend to feed off the noise. This has the potential to be a hyped-up crowd as Penn State’s last home win came on Sept. 15.

Penn State: QB Trace McSorley has been asked to do a ton lately. He’s averaged 18 carries per game over the last four, eight more than his career average to that point. Iowa’s rangy defensive line is among the top units in the country so offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne may have to get more creative to keep the rush away from McSorley.

FACTS & FIGURES

Penn State hasn’t lost three straight at home since 2015. . Penn State has converted 36.84 percent of its third downs, ninth in the Big Ten. . Iowa’s allowed just two teams to gain 100 rushing yards this season. . The Hawkeyes’ last three opponents have combined for just 221 yards and less than three yards per carry. . Hockenson and Fant have combined for 736 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.