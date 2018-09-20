No. 15 Oklahoma State looks to keep rolling vs. Texas Tech

Texas Tech (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) at No. 15 Oklahoma State (3-0, 0-0 Big12), 7 p.m. ET (FS1).

Line: Oklahoma State by 13.

Series record: Tied 21-21-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma State can establish itself as a threat early in the Big 12 schedule and get another good win under QB Taylor Cornelius to follow last week’s 44-21 victory over then-No. 17 Boise State last week. Tech can get a quality win that makes up for its 20-point loss to Ole Miss.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas Tech WR Antoine Wesley vs. Oklahoma State’s secondary. Wesley, a 6-foot-5 junior, had 13 catches for a school-record 261 yards and three touchdowns against Houston. The Cowboys have improved defensively this season, but they have given up some big plays when they’ve failed to get to the quarterback.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman, a freshman, threw for 605 yards and five touchdowns in his second career start against Houston, snapping Patrick Mahomes’ previous Big 12 record for yards passing by a freshman in a game. He missed the NCAA freshman yardage record by 6. Since replacing the injured McLane Carter in the first quarter of the season opener, Bowman has passed for 1,160 yards and eight touchdowns with no interceptions.

Oklahoma State RB Justice Hill has had success against Tech in the past, rushing for 127 yards and a touchdown as a freshman and 165 yards and a score last season as a sophomore. He’s knocking on the door of a breakout game, and Tech’s 103rd-ranked defense might provide just the opposition he needs.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oklahoma State has won nine straight in the series. … Tech hasn’t won in Stillwater since 2001. … Tech leads the nation in total offense while Oklahoma State is sixth. … Tech gained 704 yards against Houston, which features returning star DT Ed Oliver.