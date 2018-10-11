No. 14 Florida heads to Vanderbilt looking to keep streaking

No. 14 Florida (5-1, 3-1 SEC) at Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-2), Saturday, noon ET (ESPN).

Line: Florida by 8.

Series record: Florida leads 39-10-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Gators have a four-game winning streak going since losing to Kentucky and need a victory to keep pace in the chase for second in the SEC East. Vanderbilt is looking for its first league victory this season and a very rare win over Florida.

KEY MATCHUP

Florida defense vs. Vanderbilt’s passing game. The Commodores rank third in the SEC and are tied for 15th nationally in fewest sacks allowed. The Gators come in leading the SEC and tied for third nationally with 20 total sacks. Florida also is tied for 11th nationally with 48 total tackles for loss.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Florida: DL Jachai Polite has four of his team-leading six sacks in the last two games and leads the Football Bowl Subdivision with four forced fumbles.

Vanderbilt: QB Kyle Shurmur. The senior snapped a streak of 14 straight games with a TD pass in the Commodore’s loss at Georgia. But Shurmur ranks fifth in the SEC averaging 233.3 yards passing per game.

FACTS & FIGURES

Florida has won 26 of 27 in this series, including 22 straight between 1989 and 2012. … Florida has at least five sacks in three games. … Florida coach Dan Mullen is 2-0 all-time vs. Vanderbilt. … Florida is coming off its first win over a top-five team since Oct. 3, 2015. … The Gators rank second nationally with 17 takeaways, matching their total for all of last season. They lead the nation with 11 fumbles recovered. … They have scored 50 points off turnovers. … Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason is 0-4 vs. Florida. … This is Commodores’ lone home game in October. … Vanderbilt hasn’t beaten a ranked team since September 2017 with a win over No. 18 Kansas State. … Vanderbilt WR Kalija Lipscomb leads SEC with 45 catches and 496 yards receiving. He is tied for league lead with six TD catches. … Ke’Shawn Vaughn is Vanderbilt’s leading rusher with 439 yards and five TDs.