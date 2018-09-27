No. 11 Washington hosts No. 20 BYU in Top 25 clash

No. 20 BYU (3-1) at No. 11 Washington (3-1), 8:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Washington by 17½.

Series record: Washington leads 5-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

For Washington, it gets an unexpected Top 25 matchup to add to its resume, while BYU gets another chance to prove its back with a second road game against a ranked team in three weeks. The Cougars beat Wisconsin two weeks ago and now have a chance to ruin the College Football Playoff hopes for another team from a power conference.

KEY MATCHUP

Washington’s defensive front vs. BYU’s run game. The Cougars are averaging 156.5 yards per game rushing, but have the kind of offensive that could give Washington problems. Arizona State gave a blueprint last week on how to hang close with the Huskies by having success running the ball in early downs and creating manageable third-down situations. BYU would be smart to follow that plan to try and stay close.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BYU: QB Tanner Mangum. Many years ago, Mangum was a target of then-Boise State coach Chris Petersen trying to get the high school star to stay home and play for the Broncos. Petersen will finally see Mangum on the field playing for the Cougars. Mangum has three TD passes through four games.

Washington: LB Ben Burr-Kirven. Burr-Kirven earned a second straight Pac-12 defensive player of the week award when he racked up 20 tackles in the win over Arizona State. It was the most tackles by a Washington player since John Fiala had 22 during the 1996 season. Burr-Kirven is tied for fifth nationally averaging more than 13 tackles per game.

FACTS & FIGURES

Third of four matchups vs. Pac-12 schools this season for BYU. The Cougars already won at Arizona and lost at home to California. Will play at Utah in the regular season finale, BYU’s only other game against a Power Five team. … Washington QB Jake Browning has 10,070 career yards passing, and is 151 yards from breaking Cody Pickett’s career school record. … Teams haven’t played in Seattle since 2008, a game won by BYU 28-27 on a blocked extra point late in the fourth quarter. … Washington has won 17 straight nonconference games at home.