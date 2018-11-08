No. 11 UCF looks to remain unbeaten against struggling Navy

Navy (2-7, 1-4 American) at No. 11 UCF (8-0, 5-0, No. 12 CFP), noon p.m. EST (ESPN2).

Line: UCF by 25½.

Series record: UCF leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

UCF aims to extend nation’s longest winning streak to 22 games, remain alone atop the American Athletic Conference East Division standings and stay in the conversation about whether it’s deserving of consideration for a berth in the College Football Playoff. The Knights are No. 12 in this week’s CFP rankings. Navy has dropped six straight games and is coming off a 42-0 loss to Cincinnati.

KEY MATCHUP

No one’s had an answer for containing QB McKenzie Milton and UCF’s potent offense. If Navy, which is yielding 441.4 yards and 36.2 points per game, is going to have a chance to upset the defending conference champions, the Midshipmen are going to have to get a lot more out of their triple-option than they did a week ago at Cincinnati. The Bearcats limited them to a season-low 124 yards rushing, and Navy was shut out for the first time since 2012.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Navy: Zach Abey, primarily a wide receiver for the first seven games of the season, is the third player to start at quarterback the Midshipmen this season. He leads the team with 10 rushing touchdowns, Leading rusher QB Malcolm Perry has run for 882 yards and seven TDs.

UCF: Milton, leading an offense averaging 548.8 yards and 45.4 points, has thrown for 2,109 yards, 19 TDs and five interceptions. RB Greg McCrae ran for 188 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 52-40 win over Temple and has 572 yards rushing and three TDs this season. Leading receiver Gabriel Davis has 35 receptions for 556 yards and five TDs.

FACTS & FIGURES

Navy is third in the nation in rushing offense (286.9) behind Georgia Tech and Army. … UCF is one of four undefeated team remaining in the FBS, along with Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame. … The Knights have scored at least 30 points in a nation-best 21 consecutive games.